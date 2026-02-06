Lately, I’ve been wrestling with a question that feels almost un-American to ask — one that will likely trigger some discomfort and may even sound like a betrayal. But I think it’s time to stop treading lightly and ask it plainly.

Are America’s economic principles compatible with the future rapidly approaching, or were they designed for a world that no longer exists?

I’m talking about the foundational assumptions underpinning our entire social contract. Work hard and you’ll succeed. Buy a house by your thirties. Start a family. Build wealth. Retire in comfort with dignity. Stay healthy without going bankrupt. Above all, trust that free markets will “work out” any kinks.

This is the operating system of the American Dream, a version of capitalism that places far more faith in markets and individual hustle than other Western democracies.

And that operating system is crashing.

I know what you’re probably thinking. It sounds like I’m giving up on the American experiment. But before you write me off as a closet communist, hear me out.

The social contract we’ve relied on for generations is clearly broken. We all see it. Yet we rarely bother to ask ourselves how it happened and why it’s so obvious now. It’s happening because America’s OS was built for a specific technological era — one defined by labor scarcity, slow technological change, human productivity as the primary growth engine, and markets that needed human coordination to function.

But AI is breaking all of these assumptions.

What happens when productivity decouples from human labor? When apps and algorithms replace human managers? When returns on capital dwarf what people earn from actual work?

A system premised on the idea that “everyone will find their place in the market” stops working. And when a system can no longer deliver the basics that hold a society together, it doesn’t fail quietly. It becomes unstable, predatory, and eventually illegitimate, forcing people to compete for shrinking relevance while wealth concentrates upstream.

We can see this playing out all around us.

Housing prices are completely untethered from wages. Student debt has created indentured servitude for an entire generation. The gig economy has replaced stable employment with precarious hustle. Young people can’t afford to start families. Healthcare has become a luxury. Worst of all, entire categories of human labor are now at risk of becoming economically worthless.

The response from our elected leaders?

"Vote for the right party and everything will work out."

“The market will correct these problems.”

“Innovation will create new jobs.”

“Opportunity is everywhere if you’re willing to work for it.”

But these bromides are starting to feel less like optimism and more like willful blindness.

Transformational periods are inherently messy and confusing. When old frameworks fail before new ones take hold, societies default to distraction and conflict over symbols and identity because they are the only levers that still feel available.

I think that’s what’s happening now. As the future races toward us, we’re having all the wrong conversations. We’re waging culture wars as the ground gives way beneath us. We’re debating tax and regulatory tweaks as the fundamental assumptions of our operating system disintegrate.

We’re facing 21st-century challenges with an 18th-century paradigm and 200,000-year-old brains. Something has to give.

Look beyond U.S. borders and you’ll see what we’re losing.

Across Europe and Asia, governments with more centralized systems are equipped to provide a greater degree of baseline stability as the future arrives faster than people can adapt. Housing guarantees. Universal healthcare. Subsidized childcare. These societies aren’t immune to disruption, but they’re better positioned to absorb technological shocks because they haven’t left everything to markets. Citizens aren’t fending for themselves as technology devalues human labor.

But if you want to see what coordinated public investment can accomplish at scale, look at China — not as a political model to emulate, but as proof of what’s possible when a country invests in its people.

Spend ten minutes on YouTube and you’ll see cities and infrastructure that look genuinely futuristic. While the U.S. struggles to hold itself together in 2026, China looks like it’s already living in 2050. Gleaming airports and metro systems that make JFK and Penn Station look like relics from another century. High-speed rail networks spanning over 45,000 kilometers — more than the rest of the world combined — where trains glide at 217 mph connecting entire regions.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is finally building its first high-speed rail line — a 218-mile stretch from Las Vegas to Southern California that won’t be completed until 2028. Our fastest existing train, Amtrak’s Acela, hits speeds up to 160 mph but averages just 66 mph because it runs on century-old freight tracks.

A private sector technology gap is also emerging. BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is building cars that make American EVs look antiquated. Their new “flash charging” battery adds 250 miles of range in 5 minutes — twice as fast as Tesla’s best Superchargers. The interiors feature massage seats, rotating touchscreens, 128-color ambient lighting, and built-in refrigerators. They’re even building amphibious SUVs. These aren’t luxury vehicles reserved for elites; EVs start around $37,000 and threaten to reduce Tesla to second place globally.

Before you dismiss this as cherry-picked propaganda, please understand that I’m not claiming China is perfect. President Xi Jinping hasn’t eliminated poverty. The bottom 50% doesn’t fare any better than their American counterparts. But I know plenty of colleagues, friends, and journalists who have spent time there, and they all report that the infrastructure gap between the U.S. and China is real, and it’s widening.

This raises an uncomfortable question: How has China managed to outpace the “richest” nation in the world on so many fronts?

It’s not a matter of resources; both countries have run up massive debt. The difference lies in what each country bought with that borrowed money.

China built high-speed rail networks, modern ports, renewable energy infrastructure, hi-tech airports, and entire new cities. The U.S. bailed out banks, gifted private equity with zero-interest loans (allowing them to scoop up housing and businesses post-pandemic), and funneled trillions into a military-industrial complex — while our bridges crumble and our electrical grid fails.

The difference is state capitalism versus private capitalism. One system invests debt into collective capacity, and the other transfers it upward to generate wealth for a vanishingly small percentage of people.

To be very clear, I’m not romanticizing China. I categorically reject any system that demands a surveillance state to maintain order and provides zero political freedom. But that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from China’s successes. As technology destroys pathways to prosperity that once held our society together, we need to ask ourselves: should we use public resources to build resilience for the majority, or wealth for a privileged few?

I’m also not saying that centralized systems are perfect. They excel at damage control, but they struggle to generate legitimacy without coercion. They don’t respect individual purpose and autonomy. These systems don’t fail quickly; they calcify over long periods of time. They trade chaos for stagnation, freedom for predictability.

But here’s the ugly truth: at some point we may need to consider some sort of centralized planning to manage a society battered by late stage capitalism and navigating the most disruptive moment in human history. And this is where it gets really thorny: who would we trust to run our new system?

A dysfunctional U.S. government has been captured by corporate interests and lobbyists. Congress can’t pass a budget without threatening to shut down every few months. Are these people we should trust to manage our transition?

This means we face a governance paradox:

Option 1: Trust the free market to fix things, even though it clearly won’t, because the free market doesn’t care about human dignity, only profit maximization.

Option 2: Empower the state to intervene, even though the state is captured by the people who least deserve more power and have accelerated our decline.

There’s no viable path within our existing frameworks. Yet the choices we make in the coming decades will determine whether we emerge resilient or fractured. The stakes couldn’t be higher: we’re approaching a civilizational inflection point with no clear roadmap.

But here’s what gives me hope: we might find a third way — or a fourth, or a fifth — that we haven’t even conceptualized yet. New forms of governance that technology enables rather than undermines. Approaches that preserve individual agency while guaranteeing societal stability.

In spite of the challenges ahead, what excites me is the world we might build on the other side — one where abundance, automation, and public investment coexist with human flourishing and security. A Star Trek future where scarcity is largely solved, power is constrained by norms, and status is decoupled from wealth accumulation. A world where we focus on enhancing our collective welfare.

Unfortunately, this brave new world will require a level of consciousness, cooperation, and empathy that humanity simply doesn’t have now. And if history is any guide, we won’t develop these capacities overnight. It could take decades or even centuries of suffering, dislocation, and trial and error. The path will be messy, painful, and even violent.

The Enlightenment didn’t feel enlightening to people living through the Thirty Years’ War. Industrialization didn’t feel “innovative” to twelve-year-olds working in coal mines. And whatever comes next likely won’t feel like progress to those of us living through the transition.

I don’t have the “right” answers. I don’t think anyone does yet. But I think we need to start by being brutally honest about what we’re facing.

This isn’t a problem that can be solved with better messaging or a few policy tweaks. This is a once-per-civilization transition that will require us to question our fundamental assumptions and expectations about what our lives should look like. We’ll need to experiment, acknowledge complexity, reject false binaries, abandon long-held beliefs, and hold long timelines without despair.

Proposals like universal basic income are gaining traction not because they’re elegant, desirable, or politically easy, but because the traditional link between work, income, and dignity is breaking down faster than we can adapt.

The societies that thrive on the other side of this transition won’t be purely free-market or purely centralized. They’ll likely be unrecognizable hybrids that guarantee basics, limit elite capture (the hardest part), preserve room for individual agency, and accept slower growth in exchange for stability.

Again, these systems don’t exist yet. We will need to build them.

So no, I’m not giving up on America; I have a profound love for my country. I’m just asking us to be honest about what kind of society is compatible with our new reality. I’m also trying to hold space for the possibility that the answer might look very different from what we’ve known or feel comfortable with now.

This is heavy stuff, I know. But if we can’t talk honestly about where we are, we have no hope of figuring out where we need to go — or how to get there.