The Bigger Picture

The Bigger Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joni McGary's avatar
Joni McGary
Sep 4

Brilliant observation, Ms. Harris: "Perhaps this is how wealth corrupts: not by making people evil, but by creating psychological distance from the lived experiences of others. Wealth allows people to internalize ‘success’ as a reward that affirms their superiority and assuages any lingering guilt." What a terrific article. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Wendy Tenenberg's avatar
Wendy Tenenberg
Sep 4

Wow very astute article and yes the blinders are on folks like your associate Jonas. I worked in an entrepreneurial company as a marketer in 2004, our IT pro was a lovely man from Hyderabad India. We worked closely together on websites, etc. And once our CEO made a passing comment to us about how it wasn’t difficult to travel— you could just do all your work in the back of the limo or fly first class. We just looked at each other with a smirk because no limo picks us up when we schlep ourselves and our baggage from our economy seats at the airport to some hotel. It was one of those funny yet revealing moments that showed us some people never walk a mile in a different pair of shoes! Our CEO was a kind and generous man but he had the blinders as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
647 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Monica Harris · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture