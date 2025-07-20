The Bigger Picture

Other than seeking new Democratic voters (and increasingly Hispanics are voting Republican) it’s not clear to me exactly why the Biden administration decided that it was a good idea to open our borders to millions of unskilled, uneducated people. It ended up costing the Democrats the 2024 election. Allowing a relative small number of the well educated in each year is probability a good idea.

This was one of the most disastrous policies the country has seen in my long lifetime. Importing millions of people who will work for next to nothing just to be here undermines the wages of our working class and exacerbates our national housing crisis when we can’t house our own citizens. It consumed billions of our tax dollars which could have been put to better use.

The age of mass migration is over. People cannot overpopulate their home country and just expect to move to greener pastures. There are no more green pastures. They need to voluntarily reduce their country's population to an environmentally sustainable level, stay there and work to improve their living conditions.

I also don’t understand those who say that we should not deport the majority of these interlopers. They violated our laws and continue to violate them. No one believes that they have a right to visit Paris as a tourist, rent an apartment and live their life there without the permission of the French people and no one would argue that the French have no right to kick their sorry asses out of that country. Why do the same rules not apply to the United States? They clearly do.

Monica, this is perhaps the best analysis of i have seen regarding the immigration issue and the fact that immigration must be analyzed in the broader economic and societal context. Your points regarding slavery should be repeated over and over again. My only question is to what extent is our inflationary problem related to the size of our government ( federal and state) and the national debt ( with a trillion of annual interest expense ,). My gut tells me that it is part of the problem but perhaps only a small part. Thanks again for this brilliant and thought provoking analysis.

