“There are entire sectors of the economy in Los Angeles that depend on immigrant labor. This administration is waging a war against our own economy.”

That was Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass last month, defending her city’s resistance to enforcement of federal immigration laws. On the surface, her words were a rallying cry and a moral imperative for protecting vulnerable communities. But on a deeper level, and perhaps inadvertently, they reveal something damning: the hollowness of America’s economy and the moral compromises we’ve made to sustain it.

In 1994, Michael Huffington’s Senate bid in California was derailed when it was revealed that he had employed an illegal immigrant as his children’s nanny for four years. The scandal likely cost him the election: he lost to Dianne Feinstein by less than 2%. Yet what was once a political liability is now considered essential economic policy in America’s major cities.

This represents a remarkable shift in perspective in 30 short years. To understand how we got here, we need to trace the evolution of modern American labor exploitation.

Decades ago, blue-collar American workers became “too expensive” and companies simply moved their jobs overseas. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) made it easy to ship manufacturing to Mexico and China, where workers earned a fraction of American wages. But you can’t outsource a hotel room cleaning, a restaurant kitchen, or a construction site. Service jobs are anchored to a physical location. The solution? Instead of sending jobs to cheaper workers abroad, simply import cheaper workers. Illegal immigration became the service industry’s equivalent of outsourcing.

This system provides a steady pool of labor in an uncertain and challenging economy. When businesses face higher labor costs, they don’t have to accept lower profits; they can simply turn to undocumented workers who accept below-market wages.

But it’s a system that also makes it increasingly difficult for working Americans to demand a living wage. Efforts to increase earnings are undermined by the availability of undocumented workers who have no choice but to accept substandard wages and conditions. We’ve essentially created a parallel labor market that exists specifically to circumvent labor protections. Yet instead of highlighting the perverse nature of this system and its impact on all workers, our elected leaders choose to defend it.

We also need to be honest about why so many businesses feel trapped in this system.

The people operating them aren’t cartoon villains twirling their mustaches; many are mom and pop establishments trying to survive in an inflationary economy where rising costs are guaranteed. Think about it: Every year, rent goes up. Energy costs increase. Materials prices climb. A small restaurant owner watching their lease double and food costs soar doesn’t turn to illegal labor because they don’t value homegrown labor; they do it because they’re desperate.

This is the trap we’ve created: an economy that requires businesses to constantly find new ways to cut costs, combined with a system that makes undocumented labor the easiest path to survival.

It’s a trap that also keeps us from confronting the elephant in the room: Why are businesses so dependent on cheap labor? Why can’t Americans earn living wages doing essential work?

Here’s the economic reality politicians dare not mention: if businesses didn’t have a steady supply of cheap labor, they would be forced to raise wages. Yet inflation has pushed their operating costs so high that many can’t afford to increase wages without going out of business.

If undocumented labor were no longer available, it wouldn’t just expose the rock-and-a-hard-place that businesses find themselves in; it would also force us to ask why they’re in this predicament. We would have to reckon with an inherently inflationary economy that’s spinning out of control for all of us — and more importantly, what’s causing it.

These are issues that voices on both sides of the immigration debate manage to avoid at all costs.

Bass and other local leaders desperately cling to illegal immigration to keep broken cities running and protect their tax base at all costs. Others insist that deportation will magically strengthen the domestic labor market and Make America Great Again. But no one is willing to address the fundamental economic dysfunction that created our dependency on cheap labor in the first place. As long as inflation continues to gut the purchasing power of the dollar, businesses and American workers will suffer.

What’s also striking about Bass’s passionate defense of illegal immigration is how casually she admits that the city with the second largest economy in the country is reliant on people who exist in legal limbo.

When she insists that deporting millions of workers would cause significant economic disruption in Los Angeles, she’s not wrong. Yet Mayor Bass’s full-throated defense should sound remarkably familiar to anyone who knows American history — because it’s the same economic justification that sustained slavery for centuries.

Southern plantation owners defended the enslavement of African people because their entire economic system had become dependent on it. They convinced themselves, and tried to convince others, that dismantling slavery would be economically catastrophic, socially destabilizing, and ultimately harmful to everyone, including the enslaved. Now, replace “slave labor” with “immigrant labor” and you have the same argument Southern planters made in the 1850s: Our economy depends on this arrangement. You can’t just disrupt it overnight. Think of the economic consequences.

Who will pick the cotton? Who will tend the fields? Certainly not us.

Who will clean the hotels? Who will work the kitchens? Certainly not us.

The arguments are identical. Only the players and settings have changed. And just like antebellum slaveholders, immigration proponents have also developed elaborate moral justifications for a problematic system.

Slaveowners rationalized slavery by asserting that Africans were biologically and mentally inferior, thereby assuaging the guilt that would otherwise arise from exploitation of human beings. Today, Bass and other city leaders insist they’re providing opportunities for people seeking a better life and protecting their families and communities. They emphasize their compassion for immigrants while carefully avoiding discussion of the wage depression and labor exploitation that makes their presence economically attractive, and even necessary, to employers.

How bitterly ironic that a Black mayor is defending the same morally hollow framework that White plantation owners used to justify human bondage 250 years ago.

Advocates or undocumented labor aren’t really defending humanitarian rights; they’re defending an economic system that requires a permanent underclass to function. They’re arguing that wage exploitation is necessary — not for prosperity, but just to keep our faltering economic ship afloat.

If we truly cared about immigrant welfare, we would insist that they only come here through legal channels, however long that process takes. We wouldn’t enable a system that creates — even temporarily — a class of workers vulnerable to exploitation. We wouldn’t tolerate or encourage people to come here illegally — condemning them to live in legal shadows, making them fearful to report abuse, and treated as second-class members of our society.

We wouldn’t indulge in disingenuous compassion.

America’s labor exploitation isn’t limited to undocumented immigrants. Although granted legal status, H-1B visa workers often describe feeling like indentured servants because their legal status is tied directly to their employer. They can’t easily switch jobs or report abuse without risking their visa status. Tech companies have leveraged this dependency, importing skilled workers who will accept lower wages precisely because those workers have no choice.

The inconvenient truth is that America’s immigration policy depends heavily on workers who can’t advocate for themselves. And this brings us to another uncomfortable truth about illegal immigrants: they aren’t just unable to demand fair treatment; many of them don’t even expect it.

It’s true that American workers frequently turn down jobs that don’t pay a living wage, but this is largely because they’ve built their lives around the promise of the American Dream. They’ve been conditioned to expect employment that can support families, buy homes, and build wealth.

Immigrants, on the other hand, often have lower expectations. They are willing to accept substandard conditions and wages because they still represent an upgrade from their home countries. These are circumstances that lay fertile ground for exploitation.

The cruel irony is that this arrangement only works temporarily. Eventually, even immigrants will come to expect more.

They will build lives here and have children who grow up as citizens. They will start to demand the same wages and working conditions that native-born workers expect. At that point, they will become just as “expensive” and burdensome as the American workers they replaced. This is why the system requires a constant supply of new, desperate workers. It’s not about helping immigrants achieve the American Dream; it’s about exploiting people until they realize they’re being used.

The cynical nature of our morally bankrupt system becomes clear when you consider where this is heading in the not-so-distant future. Our economy treats human beings as temporary economic units, disposable labor that businesses will happily use — until they find a way to replace them. Just as NAFTA eliminated manufacturing jobs and AI is coming for white collar jobs, automation will inevitably eliminate service jobs.

Many Asian countries are already piloting robots in restaurants, and Japan has even replaced hotel receptionists with talking robots. Within a generation, much of the work currently done by illegal immigrants will be done by machines. In other words, we’re encouraging people to come to our country and risk building their lives in legal shadows — making them dependent on jobs that will begin to vanish within ten years or less.

So what, exactly, is the long-term plan here?

When the jobs of restaurant servers and dishwashers are automated, what will happen to the people we’ve used as stopgap labor? How will we support the tens of millions who arrived on our shores in the last few years expecting that they have a path to a better life? Do we simply discard them as we’ve discarded obsolete American workers? Will they receive universal basic income like displaced workers in other countries — and if so, how will we possibly afford this?

The fact that we’re not even discussing these questions shows how little thought we’ve given to the human consequences and moral implications of our economic choices. You can’t champion human dignity and fairness while simultaneously luring people to upend their lives based on short-term opportunities.

Does this mean we should ignore the human consequences of enforcement actions or treat immigrants as disposable? No. We need to acknowledge that people have built lives here, raised families, contributed to communities. Any policy response needs to grapple seriously with these realities.

But it does mean that we need to stop pretending that defending or even tolerating illegal immigration is morally defensible. We need to acknowledge that we’ve created an economic model that depends on exploitation and start asking the hard questions about how and why we find ourselves in this place.

We can keep telling ourselves that our dependence on cheap, undocumented labor is a necessary evil — or we can press our elected leaders to work on creating an economy that can sustain citizens and support thoughtful, legal immigration.

But we can’t do both.