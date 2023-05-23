What’s The Bigger Picture?

Hey there!

If you’ve landed here, I bet it’s because we have something in common. Like me, you’ve probably awakened to the reality that we don’t live in the world that we’ve been taught to believe — and want to believe — we live in.

We live in a world of illusions that distract us, deceive us, and divide us:

· Illusions that make it easy for us to believe what we’re told to believe, think what we’re told to think, and do what we’re told to do

· Illusions that convince us that we’re getting ahead (or holding our own), even as we’re falling behind

· Illusions that convince us that we’re free when we’re controlled, that we’re given a voice when we’re being silenced, that we’re given a choice when we’re being led

· Illusions that make it easy for us to rationalize what we know in our hearts doesn’t feel right — because by people we trust say it’s okay

· Illusions that separate us and keep us fearful of one another

· Illusions that keep us from seeing that the most valuable commodity we have isn’t money, but our minds

For far too long, we’ve been pretending that these illusions are real. This Substack is dedicated to the brave souls who have decided to stop pretending.

It goes without saying that we live in unprecedented times. It’s often difficult to make sense of what’s happening — and more importantly, why. My goal is to offer a different perspective on current events that may seem unrelated. To discuss a Bigger Picture that’s easy to miss in an era of rampant division and distraction. To connect the dots so we can understand and unite against the greatest threat humanity has ever faced.

Because while we fight amongst ourselves, a privileged few are stealing our future — economically, politically, and socially.

The theft is systemic, which is why this Substack is politically agnostic. Throughout my life, I’ve moved all across the political spectrum. But once I acknowledged that we live in a world of illusions, I realized that political persuasion is, and always has been, a distinction without a difference. Because let’s be honest: if political allegiance really mattered, we wouldn’t find ourselves where we are now, would we? No matter who “leads” us, we’re always heading down the same path, one that doesn’t serve the human tribe that we’re all part of.

Keeping humanity on this path relies on one thing above all else. It requires us to keep pretending that we live in a world of illusions.

I believe that seeing the Bigger Picture can take us off this path and help us forge a future that empowers all of us.

I’m not gonna lie. Being willing to open your eyes and see the Bigger Picture isn’t easy.

It might make you uncomfortable. It might even make you squirm. You may be tempted to look away and find your way back to a comfy and familiar place. But I really hope you think twice before turning around. Be bold and keep your mind open. Because there’s a great deal at stake for us all now.

My goal isn’t to convince you of anything. My greatest hope is to convince you of the need to do something far more important: think for yourself.

This Substack is a refuge for those who aren’t afraid to have unpopular and uncomfortable thoughts and to share them with others (in a respectful and mature manner, of course; intolerance of any sort will not be tolerated; those who “cancel” will find themselves “cancelled”). Because it’s only when we have the courage to leave our comfort zone and challenge our long-held beliefs that we can awaken and rise to our greatest human potential.

Allrighty. Are you ready? Good. Take my hand, and let’s soar together!

About Monica

Monica Harris received her B.A. from Princeton University and her J.D. from Harvard Law School, where she served as an editor on the Harvard Law Review with then-future president Barack Obama.

After spending nearly 20 years as a business affairs executive at Hollywood studios and networks, Monica grew disillusioned with corporate America. In 2011, she went off-script, quit her job as senior vice president of business affairs at VH1, and moved with her family to Montana where she made a surprising discovery: regardless of our race, political persuasion, religion (or lack thereof), or sexual orientation, we have far more in common than we realize.

Monica now uses her unique life experience and advocacy skills to challenge the institutions she once embraced. She’s dedicated to healing the divide that separates us so we can reclaim the freedom that is the birthright of all humans.

Monica has been a featured speaker at TEDx Breckenridge:

And TEDx Wilson Park:

She currently serves on the Board of Advisors for the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism. In 2022, Monica released her memoir, The Illusion of Division, documenting her awakening to the forces that separate and disempower us.

To learn more about Monica and dive deeper into her archived articles (she was blogging looong before she joined Substack!), check out her website.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter . Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.