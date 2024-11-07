The Bigger Picture
Are we addicted to conflict?
It seems we always create division, just as we're making progress. There has to be a better way.
Mar 16
•
Monica Harris
and
FAIR for All
58
28
No, DEI doesn't work. But can we stop using it as an excuse for everything that's broken?
We’ve bred a culture of incompetence, myopia and neglect that goes way beyond race, sex and sexual orientation
Mar 1
•
Monica Harris
100
46
January 2025
Make America Whole Again
Can a diverse new political coalition and a catastrophic natural disaster help us reclaim the unity Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned?
Jan 21
•
Monica Harris
41
9
The apocalypse has gone mainstream
From books to movies to memes, why have we become fascinated by the End of Days?
Jan 5
•
Monica Harris
51
27
November 2024
Election 2024: The illusion of division hits a tipping point
Trump's historic upset may reveal a path to bridging the political divide
Nov 7, 2024
•
Monica Harris
84
37
October 2024
Diddy, freak offs, and the nuances of oppression
A hip hop mogul's downfall reminds us that using power and influence to oppress others isn’t a white thing; it’s a human thing
Oct 9, 2024
•
Monica Harris
66
30
August 2024
Paradise lost: The systemic oppression no one is talking about
My three weeks in the underbelly of the American empire
Aug 25, 2024
•
Monica Harris
192
25
The Heterodox Challenge: Bridging the Divide in Our Distorted Reality
Greetings!
Aug 12, 2024
•
Monica Harris
44
4
Freedom Fest 2023: The Illusion of Division
Hey all!
Aug 5, 2024
•
Monica Harris
30
14
June 2024
Deconstructing the LGBTQ+ backlash
Conflating identity groups based on a shared sense of victimization doesn't promote tolerance or understanding
Jun 20, 2024
•
Monica Harris
46
24
March 2024
Free speech is dying by a thousand tiny cuts...
This week, I was compelled to defend a FAIR member who was fired for advocating viewpoint diversity in libraries
Mar 23, 2024
•
Monica Harris
56
15
WPATH Lies Revealed: Thank you, Michael Shellenberger, for speaking the truth so many have willfully ignored
Gender affirming care is homophobia, repackaged and rebranded by LGB "allies"
Mar 7, 2024
•
Monica Harris
55
13
